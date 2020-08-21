Gov. Lamont says claims that CT DPH was not properly prepared to deal with COVID in long term care facilities will be looked into

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut ursing homes were hit extremely hard during the pandemic, peaking in mid-April.

An independent study by Mathematica found that the Connecticut Department of Public Health’s plan focused exclusively on hospitals without addressing long-term care facilities.

But, while the report found deficiencies in the state’s nursing home response, it also found that the state did a lot of things right, including acquiring personal protective equipment.

“I think we reacted very quickly,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “We reacted in terms of limiting the folks who go into the nursing home; reacted in terms of finding what we could in terms of PPE; doing the testing quickly. But, we couldn’t test everybody. You may remember early on, our public lab couldn’t do more than 20 or 30 tests a day. That included hospitals and everybody else, so we had to ramp up quickly.”

The report also found that those that are part of a chain had about 40% more cases or deaths than independently-owned facilities.

Lamont said all of these findings will be looked in to.

The final report is due on Sept. 30.