Gov. Lamont says Connecticut is slated for Phase 3 on Oct. 8; indoor dining capacity increasing to 75%

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After pushing Phase 3 back, Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday that the state is slated to enter into the next step of reopening on Oct. 8.

Under Phase 3, indoor capacity at restaurants, personal services like hair salons and barbershops and libraries will increase from 50% to 75%.

Lamont said restaurants will still have to seat guests 6 feet apart. Patrons will still have to wear a mask when entering and leaving the establishment.

Outdoor event venues like amphitheaters and race tracks will increase from 25% capacity to 50%. However, guests must still wear masks and social distance.

Indoor performing arts venues will also be able to open to 50% capacity with masks and distancing.

Officials said private and social events like weddings will be capped at 100 people for indoor (as long as it’s 50% capacity) commercial businesses and 25 at private residences, while outdoor events will be capped at 150.

Credit: CT Government

Bars and nightclubs will remain closed. However, the governor said they could reopen before there’s a vaccine.

“I wouldn’t quite go that far [saying bars will reopen when there’s a vaccine], but look, that’s honestly an area that’s most highly infectious,” he said. “We’ve learned that elsewhere. We’re going to have more testing, more therapies and a vaccine. We’re going to know so much more over the next two months; I think it’s worth waiting a little longer.”

Lamont said he wanted to see how the reopening of schools would impact COVID cases across the state before deciding on moving forward with Phase 3.

“I think maybe I wanted to hold off a few weeks because I wanted to see the impact of schools — and in particular colleges — might make,” Lamont said. “Now, it’s almost a month later, I think we have a pretty good sense of where we’re headed…We got another two weeks until Oct. 8. I think by then we’ll have a pretty good frame of reference to determine if it’s safe to get things open on Oct. 8.”

CT Restaurant Association’s Executive Director, Scott Dolch, issued a statement following Lamont’s announcement. It read in part: