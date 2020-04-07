Gov. Lamont says coronavirus cases are ‘flattening,’ but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is close to over yet

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont said it looks like Connecticut’s coronavirus cases seem to be “flattening out;” however, that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear yet.

Lamont said health and state officials are still working on the numbers and that a surge is still coming.

Coronavirus peaks:When each county is estimated to see its max virus-related hospitalizations

Experts said testing will be the key in determining how they look at the number of hospitalizations. So far, that number has not gone up as much as they thought it would, which means we’re doing well with resources.

“We seem to be flattening out, and that means it gives our hospitals more capacity,” Lamont said. “It gives them more time to plan. It gives them more time to make sure we have enough ventilators.”

Lamont said while the curve may be flattening, that doesn’t mean we can stop social distancing. In fact, it’s quite the opposite; he said he we need to double down.

“We are going to focus, like a laser beam, on making sure that as we move beyond this COVID crisis, we do it in a thoughtful, safe way, and that means with social distancing. “’Hey dude, keep your distance.’ I want to hear that wherever I go, whenever I go to those state parks.”

RELATED: State leaders, health officials bracing for coronavirus peaks across Connecticut

So, how are they going to get through the backside of the curve? It’s going to come to testing. Testing centers are going to have more 15-minute tests available and monitor those who tested positive and if they’re self-isolating.

“That’s what we are trying to figure out now, how do we screen essentially the population of Connecticut and find people who test positive and make sure they are in isolation and identify them and make sure they are in quarantine, because that in essence is what we’re going to need in the month to two months afterwards,” said Dr. Matthew Carrter, Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Even when we pass the peaks, Lamont said things will not go back to normal right away. This is to prevent another outbreak from happening in the fall.