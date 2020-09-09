Gov. Lamont says HS football could be possible in February or March

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s decision to play sports going up and down like a “roller coaster,” Republicans are calling on the governor to see what COVID metrics the state needs to see to let student-athletes play football.

Football teams are doing their part by wearing masks on the field and practicing their social distancing.

“Obviously, you have hope that there will be a resolution moving forward whether it’s in the fall or in the spring,” said Coach Matt Cersosimo, Conard High School. “You hear a lot of different things. I don’t know what’s going to actually happen, and what’s going to gain some ground. As of right now, the things that we can control? Trying to prepare our team the best we can.”

One of the things that officials keep looking at are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. But, in the end, it comes down to Governor Ned Lamont and the numbers. However, Republicans said they are looking for a clear benchmark: What metrics does the state need to get football back on?

“What are your parameters,” asked Senator Len Fasano (R). “What are your metrics? When can they play? At a .5 or is it .3 [positivty rate]? Tomorrow there will be meeting with the leaders and the governor regarding the emergency orders.”

The governor is still feeling his way through this. Earlier in the pandemic, he changed his mind about hair salons and hair dryers. So, who knows, he could change his mind again.

“It’s probably worth pausing now and continue on with the practice and the conditioning, and hopefully, start something up in February or March,” Lamont said.

Obviously, players and coaches would like to see it happen this fall; however, if it doesn’t, they say they will stay positive and push forward hoping for any type of a season at any time.

“We are going to keep practicing, and our whole attitude is we are going to get better because we have been demonstrating all summer long we can do this safely, and we have demonstrated for the past two weeks that we can actually practice the game of football,” Cersosimo said.