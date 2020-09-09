Gov. Lamont says Phase 3 reopening for CT on pause, cites other states’ COVID-19 spikes

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been more than a month since Governor Ned Lamont said he is “erring on the side of caution” as he announced that the state would take a pause in its Phase 3 Reopening.

Phase 3 would include reopening bars and concert venues. Reopening under Phase 3 was based on a positivity rate of under 3%. The state has been below that number.

So in the governor’s news briefing Tuesday, News 8’s Rich Coppola asked the governor “What changed?”

“I’ll tell you what affected me,” Gov. Lamont said, “talking to the governors of Arizona and Texas and southern California where they opened up the bars, not to mention Florida. They all regretted it. They said ‘we have very low positivity rates and then things began to catch on fire’ and they thought the bars were one of those places that were quite incendiary.”

Dr. Albert Ko of Yale School of Medicine added, “Learning from other states what went wrong, whether it’s bars, whether it’s athletics, or it’s sports, or types of outbreaks, and then using that judgment to guide policy here in the state.”

Dr. Ko hopes that kind of evidence-based intervention will prevent a possible COVID-19 surge in the fall.