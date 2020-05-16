 

Gov. Lamont says spending $2M on Boston Consulting Group was ‘prudent investment’

Coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont doubled down on his decision the hire the Boston Consulting Group for $2 million after getting backlash from legislators and called it a “prudent investment.”

On Thursday, State Senator Len Fasano (R) said the decision was not done transparently and the price tag could be an extra burden. The state is projected to have a billion-dollar deficit. 

The governor said the state could not have done this reopening plan with the consulting group especially so quickly. 

“When it comes to the implementation of the track and trace policy, I’d like the very best people to advise us on how we’re doing this and learn from the very best practices from other states,” he said. “We’re all sort of feeling our way a little bit here, but let’s get the most experienced people we can to help advise us.”

Lamont said he’s talked with legislative leaders about the consultants and said they will pick up where the reopening committee has left off. 

