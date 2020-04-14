Gov. Lamont says testing will play a significant role in reopening the state

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut is part of a seven-state task force to help restore the economy and get people back to work following the pandemic.

On Monday, he announced a new recovery board of doctors and businesses working together, trying to figure out the safest best way to open back up. LINK

While the state is not ready to reopen, he said 1/3 of hospital beds in the state are still open.

“New Haven is still going up,” he said. “They have a good capacity there at Yale New Haven Hospital. We are well taken care of there, and Hartford still continues to go up in a consistent way.”

Lamont said reopening is going to come down to a whole lot of molecular testing to find out just how healthy residents are before the state can open it back up.

“The testing determines whether or not you are afflicted with COVID, so we can get you quarantined and make sure the infection does not expand.”

He said antibody testing, as well as broad-based testing, will be done.

“The antibody testing, that’s the blood test that says whether or not you have been infected by COVID and whether or not you have built up some of the immunity, which means you’re more likely to be able to go back to work first.”

State officials are now working to make sure there is enough testing to go around.

“We are going to find out very soon about Q-Tip or things like Q-Tips with saline solution, which would obviously greatly augment our ability to do those molecular tests,” Lamont said.