Gov. Lamont, Sen. Blumenthal to provide update on coronavirus preparedness as state confirms presumptive positive case in CT

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont, Senator Richard Blumenthal and other Connecticut officials will be briefing the public about the latest efforts to fight the coronavirus on Monday.

Over the weekend, the senator called on the federal government to move faster in response to the coronavirus as the state had its first resident test positive for the disease. That person is an unidentified Wilton resident who is in their 40s and is now at Danbury Hospital.

Officials believe he or she was likely exposed during a recent trip to California. While there has only been one positive test so far in Connecticut, that could be because there have been so few tests administered, and that is because there have been so few tests made available by the Federal government so far.

Speaking with News 8 Sunday, Sen. Blumenthal called COVID-19 a pandemic for which Connecticut is grossly underprepared.

The first Connecticut resident case is an indication that we’re going to see increasing numbers – maybe soaring, no surprise, we should be prepared. More tests are needed to know what the extent of the epidemic is likely to be. We are behind this threatened epidemic, lagging in a race against a deadly enemy and the reason is, a lack of tests from the federal government which has to be remedied as soon as possible so that we know what the facts are on the ground. Facts defeat fear. – Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Congress has approved $8.3 billion in aid to help fight the virus. On Friday, Connecticut’s Chief Operating Officer said we were “days away” from having many more coronavirus test kits available.

As the virus spreads, there is talk of opening up triage centers for testing, so that people who believe they have been exposed, or who have symptoms, are not flocking to hospitals.

There are dozens of confirmed cases of coronavirus just over the New York line in Westchester County, and disease does not care about state lines. Monday morning’s briefing is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. at Bristol Hospital.

