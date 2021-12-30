Gov. Lamont set to provide update on delay of at-home COVID-19 tests

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is set to address the state’s anticipated delivery of COVID-19 at-home rapid tests on Thursday evening.

Lamont will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the delay of the tests.

Tests were set to arrive in Connecticut and be distributed to towns and cities, who could then distribute them to residents accordingly. On Wednesday evening, Lamont’s office announced that the anticipated 500,000 tests had not been delivered to the state yet due to a supply chain issue.

RELATED: Governor’s office: State’s at-home COVID-19 test kits not delivered overnight; Thursday events canceled

“Due to shipping and warehouse delays outside of the State of Connecticut’s control, our state’s anticipated shipment of COVID-19 at-home rapid tests are currently delayed from arriving in Connecticut,” Lamont said in a statement Wednesday. “My staff and multiple state agencies have spent the past several days working around the clock to accelerate the movement of our tests through what is clearly a shipping and distribution bottleneck on the West Coast amid unprecedented international demand for tests. I want to thank our municipal and emergency management partners who have quickly and efficiently established their methods of distribution of the tests, clearly communicating them to their communities. My administration is in regular communication with city and town leaders, and we will provide updates as we have them in order to distribute the tests as quickly as possible. I thank our staff and leadership at the Department of Administrative Services, the Department of Public Health, the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and the Connecticut National Guard for their incredible work to execute on this test delivery.”

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.