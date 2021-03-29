Gov. Lamont, state officials announce deployment of FEMA’s first-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mobile unit

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont was joined by state officials Monday to announce the deployment of the first FEMA mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit.

The inauguration of the mobile unit occurred at a press conference at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.

The governor was joined by Hartford Healthcare’s CEO Jeff Flaks, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, and officials from FEMA.

Flaks announced the mobile unit will move five times in the next 10 days to different “subcommunities” in Bridgeport to reach underserved communities.

Bridgeport officials spoke about the high population of people of color in the city and that the efforts by the federal government regarding the mobile vaccination units addresses inequity and accessibility of the vaccine in those communities.

The goal is to vaccinate 3,400 Bridgeport residents over the next 10 days to “stop COVID-19 in its tracks,” Flaks said.

