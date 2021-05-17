Gov. Lamont to clarify new state mask mandates as more chain businesses ditch requirements

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to provide more information Monday on whether people fully vaccinated against COVID can go maskless indoors. There has been some confusion over whether Connecticut will allow people not to wear masks indoors.

Part of that confusion comes from what is anticipated for Wednesday, May 19, the day Connecticut will lift remaining COVID restrictions for all businesses. As of now, using masks indoors is set to continue once May 19 hits. The Connecticut Dept. of Public Health is expected to issue recommendations for indoor and large outdoor events that day.

As the CDC declared last week that fully vaccinated people can ditch masks in most cases, more national chain businesses have been dropping the mask requirements.

Starbucks will drop their mask requirement Monday for vaccinated customers, according to USAToday. They join Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and BJs in doing the same thing.

The Edge Fitness is also not requiring masks for fully vaccinated members.

