Gov. Lamont to decide fate of bars reopening in Phase 3 on Monday

FILE – In this June 22, 2020, file photo, a bartender pours a beer for a customer at Shade Bar NYC in New York. Authorities are closing honky tonks, bars and other drinking establishments in some parts of the U.S. to stem the surge of COVID-19 infections — a move backed by sound science about risk factors that go beyond wearing or not wearing masks. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Will bars reopen in Phase 3? We still don’t know.

However, Governor Ned Lamont said on Thursday that he plans to decide on Monday, July 6.

Lamont said he’s rethinking reopening bars in July after seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in states where bars reopened earlier and then had to close.

“We generally give people at least two weeks to plan accordingly, so that will be about a week,” Lamont said. “I’m seeing around the country Texas Florida and Southern California all closing down bars, and I’m learning from that.”

He would like to keep restaurants at 50% indoor capacity and suggests that people utilize outdoor seating whenever possible.

Many bar owners have been vocal since the start of the pandemic, saying they’re worried they’ll have to close down because they won’t be able to recoup lost sales.

“We’d have about 18 to 20 stools here at the bar, so you lose all that,” said Gary Hobert, owner of Friar Tuck’s in Mystic.

He also owns a bar called the Water Street Tavern. He told News 8 he’s thinking about opening it as a sandwich shop, for now, to recoup some of his losses until the bar business can come back for good.

“Yeah, I want to open up, but then I also don’t want to restart either,” said Hobert.