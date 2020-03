HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont will sign declarations of civil preparedness and public health emergencies in response to a coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon.

This afternoon I will sign declarations enacting civil preparedness and public health emergencies in #Connecticut so that we can take specific actions in response to #COVID19. I'll have more updates to announce at a 3PM news briefing. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 10, 2020

Lamont tweeted that he will announce specific actions that will be taken in the state as Covid-19 continues to spread across the country.

Lamont declaration of Public Health Emergency means he has authority to quarantine.

Lamont declarationof civil preparedness emergency means he has power to restrict travel and cancel school. — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) March 10, 2020

