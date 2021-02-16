Gov. Lamont to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning in Bloomfield.

He will be getting the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic being held at the First Cathedral Church, organized by Trinity Health of New England.

The governor became eligible for the vaccine when Phase 1B was expanded to include CT residents ages 65 and older. Lamont is 67.

Connecticut Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Robinson; State Treasurer Shawn Wooden; State Representative Bobby Gibson (D-Bloomfield); and Dr. Reginald J. Eadie, president and CEO of Trinity Health of New England will all be present at Tuesday’s clinic when Lamont gets his shot.

