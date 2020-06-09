Gov. Lamont to order independent review of preparation, response to COVID-19 in nursing homes, assisted living facilities

Conn. (WTNH) — No segment of the population here in Connecticut has been hit harder by the coronavirus than residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday he will solicit proposals from outside experts so the state can best protect the residents moving forward.

As part of his daily coronavirus response briefing Monday, the governor announced he is ordering an independent third-party review of the preparation and response to the pandemic inside nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“First of all, with the nursing homes, obviously that was the tragic center for our state and the other 49 states in terms of fatalities,” Governor Lamont said Monday afternoon.

More than 60% of the total deaths in the state due to the coronavirus have been among residents of nursing homes.

“So we have a strong outside group that focuses here in terms of infection protocols, PPE. And more long-term what our nursing homes are gonna look like,” the governor said. “So I thought that was an investment worth making, so we can learn going forward.”

It’s a proactive approach according to the governor. He added, “If there’s a chance there could be a second surge later this summer, more likely in the fall. We want to be ready.”

Governor Lamont said he wants a top-to-bottom analysis and he wants it to be completed before the start of autumn in order to best prepare for a potential second wave of the virus.

The third-party expert who is chosen will be directed to work widely across state government and must include input from several others, including the operators of long-term care facilities.

Monday evening, the Statement of Connecticut’s Nursing Home Associations released a statement in support of the governor’s announcement.