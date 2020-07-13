Gov. Lamont to require travelers from COVID hot spots to check in at airport

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — While Connecticut’s COVID transmission rate is among the lowest in the country, officials believe it’s hardly time to ease up on the throttle.

Governor Ned Lamont said this is a continuing time to be cautious. In fact, he said the idea now is to tighten up the requirement for quarantine for those coming from highly infected states.

On Monday, Lamont said he is making sure the numbers stay low by tracking where travelers are coming from. It’s part of his new certification policy.

“When you’re on that plane, you have to certify,” he said. “We know where you’re coming from, but [we want to know] where you’re gonna be staying, how you’re going to quarantine, who you are traveling with. You’ll be filling out that form and giving it to us when you land. If we find somebody’s tested positive on the flight or otherwise, it makes it easier to track and trace and make sure that we keep an eye on things.”

Lamont said law enforcement will be at airports to help.

“Right now, when you get off the plane you’re gonna have to self-certify,” he said. “This is where you’re gonna quarantine. Maybe there will be a state police officer nearby just to remind people how seriously we’re taking this. We can call in just to make sure you’re where you’re supposed to be when you quarantine. I know we are thinking about some fines in case people abuse the quarantine methodology, and we’ll be figuring that out over the next week or so.”

For now, the policy will only apply to those flying.

“I think most of those drivers don’t drive up from Florida per se, but maybe they would rent a car at LaGuardia Airport or something, and there, New York is going to be tracking them carefully and we coordinate with them,” the governor said.

In April, Connecticut was recording more than 100 coronavirus deaths a day. The number topped out at 204 on April 20, but twice last week the state reported no COVID-19 deaths from the previous day.