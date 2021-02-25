 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Gov. Lamont to talk about vaccine rollout among teachers, child care workers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont will be in Waterbury on Thursday where he’s set to talk about the vaccine rollout among teachers and child care workers.

They are set to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine next week, along with the next age group, people between the ages of 55 and 64.

RELATED: Where you or a loved one can register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut

The move comes after the state’s largest teacher’s union made a strong push for the administration to prioritize vaccinations among educators.

You can watch the news conference at 11 a.m. on WTNH.com or the News 8 app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Ivy League Cold Case: A new look at the 1998 killing of Yale student Suzanne Jovin

News /

WEB EXTRA: Investigation into the murder Suzanne Jovin (1998)

News /

WEB EXTRA: Interview with the sister of Suzanne Jovin (1999)

News /

WEB EXTRA: Almost a decade later, task force works to solve murder of Suzanne Jovin (2008)

News /

Web Extra: One year after the murder of Suzanne Jovin (1999)

News /

WEB EXTRA: Two years after the murder of Suzanne Jovin (2000)

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss