Gov. Lamont to talk about vaccine rollout among teachers, child care workers

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont will be in Waterbury on Thursday where he’s set to talk about the vaccine rollout among teachers and child care workers.

They are set to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine next week, along with the next age group, people between the ages of 55 and 64.

The move comes after the state’s largest teacher’s union made a strong push for the administration to prioritize vaccinations among educators.

