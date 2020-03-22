Gov. Lamont to use CTAlert system to urge residents to ‘stay home, stay safe’ during coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this April 8, 2019, file photo, a woman browses her smartphone in Philadelphia. Accidental cuts and bruises to the face, head and neck from cellphones are sending increasing numbers of Americans to the emergency room, according to a study that estimates 76,000 cases over nine years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont will use the CTAlert system to send a voice message and text message urging residents to “Stay Home and Stay Safe” amid coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Sunday, the governor announced he would be using the Statewide Alert System to contact the over 4 million phone numbers in the state Sunday afternoon.

In a statement about the alerts, Gov. Lamont said, “We are currently living through an emergency that we have never seen before, and making sure our residents receive direct communication from their governor is important.“

The recording will be sent from the Emergency Operations Center in Hartford this afternoon and will be accompanied by a text message to mobile phones containing a link to the state’s coronavirus website, ct.gov/coronavirus. – Office of Governor Ned Lamont

Gov. Lamont is the first governor in the state’s history to use the alert system for a state-wide phone call.

According to the governor’s office, the CTAlert system has been in effect since 2009 and “provides direct alert voice calls, SMS messages, and emails to more than 4.3 million connection points across email addresses and phone numbers.”

The transcript of Governor Lamont’s phone call:

This is Governor Ned Lamont. I’m calling to urge you personally: Stay safe, stay home. I’m not ordering you to stay home, I’m strongly urging you to stay home to make sure that you and your neighbors are much less likely to be infected by the highly contagious COVID-19 virus. If you must head out to the grocery store, or pharmacy, pick up takeout from your favorite restaurant, that’s fine. I’ll be taking a long walk with Annie to get some fresh air, but remember to keep your distance from passers by. Seventy years or older? Stay home. And for those of you who can work from home, that’s best but check with your boss, first. For the latest updates, follow me on Twitter or Facebook. We will get through this crisis by working together. – Governor Ned Lamont

You can sign up for the alerts at www.ctalert.gov.