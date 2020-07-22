Gov. Lamont visits Pfizer to discuss COVID-19 vaccine research

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The federal government reached a deal with Pfizer, agreeing to buy 100 million doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

The U.S. will pay Pfizer and their German partner nearly $2 billion if that vaccine proves to be safe and effective in humans.

Governor Ned Lamont and Pfizer officials wrapped up a news conference at noon about this new development.

The deal for the vaccine is being developed with the German company BioNTech and includes the right to purchase up to an additional 500 million doses.

Governor Lamont is giving credit to the federal government for helping this along. Pfizer says it is on track to start the next safety and efficiency trial later this month and looks to keep moving forward from there.

“We hope to complete this trial and have a regulatory submission by October. And remember, we are making the vaccine at risk, the product, and that could be available certainly before the end of the year,” said John Burkhardt, Pfizer, SVP Drug Safety Research and Development.

“A little credit where credit is due. I think the federal government has been really proactive and thoughtful as regards with what we’re trying to do with life sciences and therapeutics, what we’re trying to do with vaccines. They’ve taken the lead, they’ve put in place the incentives,” said Lamont.

The deal represents the latest government effort to lock up treatments and vaccines for the disease caused by the coronavirus.