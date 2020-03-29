Gov. Lamont tours Guilford manufacturer making ventilators for coronavirus patients world-wide, in CT

(GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is set to tour Bio-Med Devices, Inc. in Guilford Sunday morning. Bio-Med is a manufacturing company that is producing ventilators being used in hospitals around the world for coronavirus patients.

The Office of the Governor reports the company has executed a purchase order with the State of Connecticut for ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

Governor Lamont is set to tour the facility, speak with the company’s executives, and see the production of this much-needed medical equipment first-hand.

The governor is set to speak to reporters about his visit afterward.

