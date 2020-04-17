Gov. Lamont unveils board, plan to gradually reopen Connecticut after pandemic passes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How do you open up businesses, and get hospitals back on their feet after the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic is over? Governor Ned Lamont addressing that Thursday, rolling out his new advisory board for the reopening of the state.

The board is led by an infectious disease doctor out of Yale, the seven others with business and healthcare backgrounds. These individuals basically quit their jobs and focused full-time on reopening the state.

Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo and member of the governor’s new board explained, “we are looking for everybody’s ideas on how to approach a staggered or phase opening. And when we look at all of this we ask how best can we open industry or is it more based on geography or some combination of these?”

And as the governor was rolling out the advisory board, nursing home workers honked their horns and circles the capital in their cars upset they don’t have enough PPE.

Rob Baril, President SEIU 1199NE said of the governor’s unveiling of his reopening plan, “Until the healthcare workforce, at a minimum, and other essential workers – at a minimum – have all the protective gear they need, it just doesn’t seem safe to me that we take that step. “

They say if they don’t have enough PPE now, while they’re trying to treat people in the nursing homes, how are they going to reopen the state if there’s not enough to go around in these tough times.

We have May 20 as a decision date. Because by May 20 we will have a lot of testing done, it will give us some insight into how fast we can go, and hopefully, we will have a lot more of the gear. – Governor Ned Lamont/ CT (D)

The governor not only looking to the advisory board, but what’s going on in China and Singapore, and how they’ve reopened. They had a start to the crisis back in the Fall of 2019. He said reopening the economy too early does no good; if cases start to spread again you have to shut down again.