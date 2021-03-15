Gov. Lamont visits COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Bridgeport church to address vaccine equity

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut continues to ramp up efforts to get people living in vulnerable communities vaccinated. Late last week, Governor Ned Lamont said the state is not meeting the mark when it comes to vaccine equity.

On Monday morning, the governor visited a vaccination clinic at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bridgeport, where congregation members are getting their shots. The governor says pop up clinics such as this one will be critical in the state’s effort to get the vaccine to the highest need communities, while also showcasing the vaccines are safe and effective.

The pop up clinic is being operated by Yale New Haven Health. Anyone interested in how to sign up for vaccinations, can click here.