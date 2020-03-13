Governor waives mandatory 180-day requirement for schools during coronavirus closings

(WTNH) — Lawmakers on the federal, state and local levels are swiftly responding to the coronavirus pandemic as confirmed cases in America hit 1,600.

What’s evident at this time is this is an effort to slow the spread. It’s in Fairfield County and the state epidemiologist said he expects further spread into the New Haven County. Six people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19, including a child. Four of the residents tested positive

RELATED: Governor visits Meriden-based biotech company researching vaccine for coronavirus

The governor signed an executive order on Thursday that waived the requirement that schools must be in session 180 days. As a response, we’re seeing closures across the state. Governor Ned Lamont has barred gatherings of 250 people or more to slow the spread of the virus, really urging people to stay away from events with more than 100 people.

The governor is also relaxing DMV deadlines and working with businesses on issues like child care.