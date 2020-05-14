Gov. Lamont wants to be ‘cautious’ with indoor dining; says early June may be too soon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has been asked about allowing indoor dining on June 3 several times, and on Wednesday he answered, saying it may be too soon.

On May 20, restaurants will be allowed to open outdoor seating with a few restrictions.

But many restaurant owners are already looking ahead. Lamont said he wants to be “cautious” when permitting indoor dining, saying he wants the state and consumers to feel safe.

Two lawmakers, Senator Paul Formica, who owns Flanders Fish Market & Restaurant, and Senator Christine Cohen, who owns Cohen’s Bagel Company, joined Lamont during his daily news conference to speak about their business struggles.

Cohen said her business initially took a hard hit and is slowly coming back.

“Revenues are down, and at the beginning, they were down by 50%,” she said. “They are down a little less at this point. People have started to feel a bit more comfortable about going out in the process that we have in place and the safety measures that we have taken….In terms of reopening, many people want to see a path forward, but there is also significant concern.”

“The forecast for the next seven days includes four days of rain, so while this may be a prudent and measure to start, there are many restaurants, both large and small, that say sole outside dining is not going to work for them,” Formica added.

Lamont told News 8 that he’s done a fair bit of takeout on the weekends, and he has felt safe doing so. He said he’s looking forward to seeing what happens next week.