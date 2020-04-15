Gov. Lamont warns people to keep social distancing as warmer weather continues

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont said he’s worried about a possible spike in coronavirus cases due to people getting a case of “cabin fever.”

The weather is starting to warm up, and Lamont said he’s fearful self-quarantining and social distancing will become more and more challenging.

“Hospitalizations are going up, and infections are going up, and this is no time to take our eye off the ball,” he said Tuesday during a news conference. “I put out a date of May 20 as our next decision day, and that is about a month away.”

To emphasize that point, he was joined by Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling — two towns among the hardest hit.

Boughton shared what it was like after the outbreak started once a hospital worker tested positive.

“Definitely a scary situation initially, because there was so much commingling of that individual with staff and other hospitals,” he explained. “That person worked in other communities and other buildings, and it was so contagious. We didn’t know what the impact will be.”

Officials said a lot of factors would go into determining when the state can and will reopen.

In addition to testing, Lamont said personal protective equipment (PPE) would also play a vital role.

So far, 200,000 masks have come in, but he said the state is still waiting on 10 more shipments. He said he’ll be happy if two show up this week.

“We are doing everything we can to buy the PPE where we need it,” he said. “It’s not just for the health of the front line workers, it’s for the help of our greater community right now. It is part of our getting back to work strategy.”

He also noted that those Fairfield County cities did not have much time for social distancing because the outbreak started so quickly. He said with peaks on the horizon, people should keep their distance if they want to remain safe and get back to normal.