Gov. Lamont weighing options to mitigate spread of COVID as cases continue to rise going into holiday season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the COVID-19 infection numbers continue to rise as we enter into December and the holidays, Governor Ned Lamont says he’s weighing out his options to mitigate the spread of the virus in the state.

There are so many moving parts to this. The governor says he’s looking at all of it, from pausing elective surgeries to shutting down and rolling back some businesses to Phase 1 restrictions. But what will that do to unemployment? He says he’s especially concerned when he hears doctors saying the holidays are coming up and we’ll be paying for it later on.

“January is going to be another heavy month for infections because it’s going to be the price we pay for December,” explained Dr. Manisha Juthani, an infectious disease doctor at Yale Medicine Monday.

In order to figure out what to do in the next three-six weeks as the vaccine rolls out, the governor listening to doctors in the hospitals.

“We have a lot of sick people in Connecticut,” said Dr. Juthani. “Our hospitals are full of patients that do not have COVID, and now also have COVID. So I think our hospital system is under tremendous stress, taking care of the sick in Connecticut right now.”

Dr. Juthani just one of a list of health care professionals who have signed a letter to the governor asking him to roll back to Phase 1 because it would help the hospitals.

“I am concerned about what happens in casinos, and I am concerned about things like tanning salons, there are a variety of different places,” Dr. Juthani added.

Scott Dolch, the executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association said, “A potential role back – which I don’t think was even discussed today – which scares me, would be tens-of-thousands of people going on unemployment. We saw that in March, 85,000 people in our industry.”

The governor also looking at shutting down and canceling all elective surgeries and procedures like Massachusetts has just done starting Monday.

“Capacity of our hospitals and capacity of our ICUs, and the capacity of the nurses and docs to that take care of people is the number one criteria, that I think about what next steps we have,” Governor Lamont said.

The governor says it’s not a decision he makes lightly. Rolling back to Phase 1 and shutting down indoor dining would really hurt the cities and some of the suburbs. With all those restaurants with potential layoffs, he said he’s looking at the big picture moving forward through December and January.