Gov. Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds announces that member of Lamont’s staff tests positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds has announced that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Governor’s Office, the last time the staff member was in office was Wednesday, Dec. 23, but only had a brief interaction with the governor from an appropriate social distance, while wearing a mask.

Because of this, the governor will not be self-quarantining but will continue twice-weekly testing for him and his staff.

Mounds released the following statement:

“This is another sign that the virus continues to spread across our state, and we all must keep our guard up. We all must limit gatherings, wash our hands, keep a distance, and most importantly, keep wearing our face coverings. We have limited the number of staff working in the office, encouraging telework across our departments with the goal of minimizing contact among individuals, and that will continue to be how our office operates moving forward.”

There are no additional positive test results within the administration.

A previous version of this story incorrectly identified that Chief of Staff Paul Mounds tested positive for COVID-19.