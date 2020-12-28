Another member of Gov. Lamont’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another member of Governor Ned Lamont’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, the last time the staff member was in office was Wednesday, Dec. 23, but only had a brief interaction with the governor from an appropriate social distance, while wearing a mask.

Because of this, the governor will not be self-quarantining but will continue twice-weekly testing for him and his staff.

Chief of Staff Paul Mounds said during the governor’s daily COVID-19 briefing Monday, “We have put strict protocols into our office for quite a few months in terms of spacing, making sure people are not around each other, that there are masks, appropriate PPE, hand sanitizer. Safe to say there is no one that will be quarantining based upon this most recent case. This individual was experiencing symptoms and is doing better. Looking forward to full recovery.”

In a statement released earlier in the day, Mounds warned residents that this positive case is a sign that the virus is still spreading and we can’t back down from our health safety measures:

This is another sign that the virus continues to spread across our state, and we all must keep our guard up. We all must limit gatherings, wash our hands, keep a distance, and most importantly, keep wearing our face coverings. We have limited the number of staff working in the office, encouraging telework across our departments with the goal of minimizing contact among individuals, and that will continue to be how our office operates moving forward.

Two top members of the governor’s communications department, as well as a member of his security detail, have also tested positive for the virus in the last few months.

A previous version of this story incorrectly identified that Chief of Staff Paul Mounds tested positive for COVID-19.