Gov. Ned Lamont calls on city, town leaders to cancel large events over coronavirus fears

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is urging city and town leaders to cancel any large, public events over coronavirus concerns.

“Every governor I’ve talked to has said to err on the side of caution,” Lamont said. Those that come from those so-called ‘hot zones’ said ‘we wish we had done more sooner.'”

The request came hours after he announced the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the state.

Also, he is canceling any unnecessary out of state travel for all state employees and urging teleconferencing; he is asking private businesses in the state to do the same.

After pleas from Lamont, the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade was postponed.

According to the Office of Mayor Luke Bronin, he is meeting with Health Director and Emergency Management Director to determine what to do with the Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade. A decision is expected to come down Tuesday.

Below is a list of parades in the state:

Lamont also announced that the CT Dept of Public Health Laboratory received a second test kit, which contains 600 tests for coronavirus.

He said he is not ready to declare a state of emergency but said schools should consider playing sporting events in empty gymnasiums and arenas and streaming them online.

