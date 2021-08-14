Gov. Ned Lamont implements CDC recommendations in CT regarding third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Saturday he is directing Connecticut’s COVID-19 vaccine program to implement the recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday regarding the administration of third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

He made the decision at the advice of Connecticut Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford.

“The Connecticut Department of Public Health will work with providers and the public to ensure that individuals who need a third dose can get one,” said Gov. Lamont. “Our vaccine providers stand ready to provide COVID vaccines in line with these updated recommendations.”

Solid organ transplants recipients and others who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are advised to receive a third dose of that vaccine at least four weeks following their second dose.

The CDC’s latest guidance on the third dose does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Gov. Lamont said prescription or provider referral is not required for immunocompromised individuals to receive a third dose of a COVID vaccine, although the recommended time between the second and third dose is at least four weeks.

“This recommendation will apply to a relatively small number of individuals in Connecticut and we do not anticipate any challenges with adequate vaccine supply,” Commissioner Gifford said. “We have a broad and strong network of vaccine providers, including approximately 400 pharmacy locations alone, across the state that are ready to administer additional COVID 19 vaccine doses in line with these recommendations.”

People are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised if they are/have:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health will be working with vaccine and clinical partners in the coming days to implement this new policy.