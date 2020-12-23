Governor and Yale doctor say key time to stay home is over the upcoming holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate has been hovering around 6% for the past week and hospitalizations statewide are greater than what the state experienced during the first virus wave.

Governor Ned Lamont says the state has made it past a spike that was the result of Thanksgiving gatherings and now urges people to be safe for Christmas and New Year’s.

“No need for additional restrictions or anything. I think we’ve found that we’ve got some stability right now but the most important thing you can do right now is stay close to home,” says the Governor.

He points out that hot spots have popped up around the country from people traveling and socially interacting.

“I’m scared maybe you’re going to go down to Fort Lauderdale and maybe have a little party on New Year’s Eve then you fly back and pretty soon you’re going back to high school or something like that. That’s a real risk so I’m urging with every bone in my body to be cautious a little bit longer. That’s how we get through this.”

Governor Lamont urges people to have only their immediate family members with them on the holidays.

With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out, Yale Medicine infectious disease specialist Oneyma Ogbuagu, who led Yale’s Pfizer vaccine trials, says now is the most important time for caution.

“I really want to advise people to not let your guard down. The disease is still spreading, stay away. It’s not a great time to have guests in the house, and let’s all stay safe during this holiday period,” urges Dr. Ogbuagu.

Governor Lamont says wise action now will lead to better results for everyone, “I think if we really are strict now, we’re going to have real benefits early this spring.”