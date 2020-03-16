‘The virus knows no borders’: Gov. announces closure of restaurants, businesses in CT due to coronavirus concerns

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced Connecticut’s businesses and restaurants will be shut down beginning Monday night due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Governor Lamont was joined by New York Andrew Governor Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to announce the closures across the tri-state area. Officials say the establishments will close at 8 p.m. Monday and restaurants will only offer takeout and delivery service.
“The virus knows no borders,” Gov. Lamont said during the announcement. This uniform initiative is to highlight social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.
All public events, including movie theaters and gyms, will also be closed Monday. Some services will be available with a max occupancy of 50 people as long as they adhere to social distancing. Restaurants have been closed until further notice and are coordinating an open date.
There are more than 8,500 eating and drinking establishments across Connecticut with more than 160,000 people employed.
“Don’t even think of going to a neighboring state,” Gov. Cuomo added.
Cafeterias will remain open and coordinate pick-up meals. Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.
Officials will be working with online scholastic services to maintain education and keep students at home.
Gov. Cuomo said he and the other governors will be reaching out to Pennsylvania, Massachusettes and Rhode Island to join the effort to take similar coronavirus precautions.
As of Sunday, six new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Connecticut, totaling 26:
- Fairfield County: 16 confirmed cases
- Hartford County: 3 confirmed cases
- Litchfield County: 4 confirmed cases
- New Haven County: 3 confirmed cases
