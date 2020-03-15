Governor closes all CT public schools to mitigate extension of coronavirus spread, State to offer telehealth, telelearning

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Sunday he is issuing a full closure of all public schools beginning Tuesday, March 17 for at least two weeks to mitigate the spread of the highly-contagious coronavirus.

From the Governor’s Mansion, Governor Lamont announced the State is providing telehealth, telelearning, and telecommuting tools for organizations closed throughout the state practicing ‘social distancing.’

I am ordering all public schools statewide to cancel classes beginning Tuesday, March 17 through at least March 31. This date may be extended if determined necessary. An executive order on this action will be released shortly. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 15, 2020

Sunday, six new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Connecticut, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 26:

Fairfield County: 16 confirmed cases

Hartford County: 3 confirmed cases

Litchfield County: 4 confirmed cases

New Haven County: 3 confirmed cases

In a press conference Sunday, the governor urged anyone over the age of 60 – the most vulnerable age group for contracting and being most affected by the virus – to stay close to home during the outbreak if possible.

Governor Lamont encouraged everyone to avoid big crowds now through at least March 31 to mitigate the spread of the virus.

These suggestions have hit close to the News 8 family.

Based on the governor’s and CDC’s suggestions, News 8’s own Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis – who is above the age of 60 – has taken a leave of absence from reporting to practice social distancing to stay safe from the spread of the virus.

FYI: I am taking an immediate and indefinite leave of absence because I cannot work and keep the social distancing recommended for those in my age group. Follow @jodilatina8 — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) March 15, 2020

The Executive order additionally provides:

Flexibility for municipal budget deadlines and related issues.

Authorizes the DMV commissioner to close branches to the public, conduct business remotely, and extend deadlines.

Allows restrictions on visitor access to psychiatric facilities in order to protect vulnerable residents, patients, and staff.

In a press conference Sunday, Governor Lamont requested the Small Business Administration issue a declaration enabling Connecticut’s small business owners to receive disaster assistance.

Also, the governor said the Department of Revenue Services is extending the filing deadline for certain annual state business tax returns.

Additionally, the governor’s office said “responding to the national shortage of hand sanitizer, the state today issued a set of rules to pharmacies so they can begin producing and selling their own hand sanitizer while ensuring its effectiveness and safety.”