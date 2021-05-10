Governor Lamont: 45-year-olds and older community in CT is nearing herd immunity from COVID

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Herd immunity happens when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease which helps intercept the spread of that disease from person to person.

According to Governor Lamont, the 45 and older community in our state is nearing herd immunity. On Monday, Josh Geballe discussed how vulnerable that segment of the population has been.

“When you get up to the levels we’re at now with 80 percent of the people 45 and above vaccinated, those people represent 97 percent of the deaths we’ve had in Connecticut from COVID-19. That gives us very robust protection among those who are most vulnerable and most at risk for severe illness and death from COVID,” Josh Geballe. CT Chief Operating Officer.

Lamont said with 71 percent 18 and above vaccinated, we are doing pretty well. The state has been preparing for the FDA authorization announced Monday for 12 – 15-year-olds. Geballe saying an additional Pfizer vaccine was requested.