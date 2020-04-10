Governor Lamont announces relief for those struggling to pay rent during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Back from the corner grocery store the Williams family is stretching every dollar. Miranda Williams rents an apartment in Hartford.

They pay $900 a month to live in their apartment building, which is just steps away from the State Capitol.

“We were blessed today, but we don’t know what’s going to happen in a couple of months as long as this pandemic is out here,” she told News 8.

But some relief may be in sight after Governor Ned Lamont granted renters some relief on Friday.

“It’s a big help, but further down the road we don’t know…that’s the problem,” Walter Williams said.

The executive order sets in motion protections for famiies struggling to pay rent.

Lamont said at least this gives them days of relief.

For rent due in April, landlords must grant an automatic 60-day grace period. For rent due in May, the same 60-day grace period applies, but renters must ask their landlords first.

“The tenant must notify [the] landlord if they have lost a job, or lost hours or otherwise lost revenue or faced significant increased expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paul Mounds, Lamont Chief of Staff.

The order also bans evictions before July first, unless there is a dangerous situation.

Also, security deposits may be used toward rent owed.

Miranda said she’s grateful for the help.

“If we didn’t have him doing this where would we be? A lot of us would be homeless and without food.”

Landlords were given mortgage relief in previous executive orders (Executive Order 7S).

Lamont also said that restaurants, bars, shopping malls, gyms and other non-essential businesses will be kept closed until May 20.

“He’s saying another month, I personally think it’s going to be a bit longer than that,” Walter said.

The governor is reminding everyone to maintain proper social distancing.




