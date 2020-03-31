Governor Lamont considers narrowing list of ‘essential businesses’ allowed to remain open

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont says he’s considering narrowing the list of businesses considered essential in order to keep more people home.

Lamont told WPLR in an interview Tuesday, “We’re definitely at a point where you’ve got to stay home and probably we have to take a look at what is an essential worker and to continue to tighten that up in terms of any possible confusion.”

Lamont is predicting April will be a “horrible month” for coronavirus cases in Connecticut and says more needs to be done to persuade young people that social distancing is crucial to reducing the spread of the virus.

As of Monday afternoon, there were nearly 2,600 confirmed cases in Connecticut, with 36 fatalities due to Coronavirus-related complications.