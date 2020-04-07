Governor Lamont signs executive order implementing new Safe Workplace Rules during coronavirus outbreak

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order Tuesday implementing new Safe Workplace Rules for businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a post on Twitter, Gov. Lamont said the rules “direct every workplace in Connecticut that’s deemed essential to implement additional protective measures.”

They include the rule to have every employee that CAN work from home TO work from home, gives guidance for employees who have recently traveled internationally where COVID-19 is present, eliminates all non-essential workplace travel, and gives guidance prohibition of non-essential visitors.

The rules go into effect immediately.