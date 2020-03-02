 

Governor Lamont, state health officials to host U.S. Surgeon General for Coronavirus briefing at State lab

Coronavirus

The video above is from the date the state lab was approved to test for Coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome M. Adams will join Governor Ned Lamont, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and state Department of Health Commissioner Renee D. Coleman-Mitchell Monday morning at the CT State Public Health Laboratory in Rocky Hill.

The group will tour the lab, which was approved as a Coronavirus testing facility on Friday, as well as giving an update on the state’s preparedness to deal with the virus.

The approval to test for Coronavirus in the Rocky Hill lab will help expedite the state’s ability to combat potential cases of the virus in the state. Without a testing facility in the state, Connecticut patients were forced to wait for their tests to be sent to the CDC labs in Atlanta and wait for results.

