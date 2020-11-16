Governor Lamont tests negative for COVID-19, self-isolating after senior staff member tested positive

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 89th governor of the state says he is taking precautions after his communications director tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“Hello from my COVID Bunker,” Governor Ned Lamont said Monday.

Additionally, Lt. Governor Susan Bysewicz is canceling in-person events and is self-isolating.

Unfortunately, the news of a positive test within the inner circle came after a press conference on Friday. Everyone on the stage and the press pool in the room are now in quarantine.

The House Speaker Designate Matt Ritter found out via text. He said of the Governor, “He is not incapacitated in any way. Obviously, we’re hopeful he and senior staff return quickly.”

Who is running the state? And will this incident change protocols moving forward?

Lamont is doing everything virtually. He was on an Emergency Summit with several governors over the weekend to discuss regional COVID policies.

News 8 asked whether it’s safe for Lamont and Bysewicz to be doing events together in the future. A spokesperson for the governor’s office says, “Events with attendance by both the Governor and Lieutenant Governor have been extremely limited and that will continue to be the plan moving forward.”

In Hartford, state government agencies have been operating; some in-person, but most offices are remote.

Legislative leaders say it’s been a trying time.

“For the last eight months it’s been difficult from a constituent perspective,” according to Representative Vin Candelora the Republican House Minority Leader. “We’ve been getting calls from people who need access and can’t get access to government services.”

“I have no concerns we’ll be able to operate government just fine,” Rep. Ritter cautions, “But it’s a reminder the governor and his staff get tested a number of times this thing is very contagious.”

In all, 25 staffers from Lamont’s administration are isolating for 14 days.

The governor and his staff get tested twice a week. The governor got tested today and the results were negative. He will be tested on Thursday as part of his weekly protocol. He is not feeling any symptoms.

Lt. Governor Bysewicz was also tested today. A spokesperson says her results will be in tomorrow.