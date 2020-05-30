Governor’s Office clarifies context of photos showing Lamont sitting at cafe without face mask

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Office of Governor Ned Lamont is responding to criticism of photos posted to social media of the governor sitting at a cafe in Stamford Friday evening without a mask on his face.

Capriccio Cafe in Stamford posted several photos of the Governor having a meal with the Stamford Mayor Friday evening, but were later taken down after dozens of commenters criticized the lack of face mask use in the photos.

Screenshot of Capriccio Cafe’s Facebook post of Governor Lamont visiting establishment.

On Saturday, the governor’s Communication Director Max Reiss took to Twitter to clarify what was happening in the photos.

In the photo above, the Governor was facing criticism for sitting at a table with the Mayor of Stamford without a mask. Reiss Tweeted that the Governor was following all sector rules while sitting at the table.

This photo above of the governor standing next to the cafe owner was taken as Lamont stood up to leave, according to Reiss. The tweet goes on to say that Lamont’s face mask is in his left hand; his hand is in a fist on his hip.