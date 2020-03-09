Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to coronavirus concerns

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The parade was scheduled for this coming Sunday, March 15 but has been postponed, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

“We have obviously a lot of concerns about this community spread of Covid-19, and since there are so many thousands of people coming from all around the state and beyond the state, and also there’s many first responders who have to be at the parade, we felt like the risks outweigh the benefits and we decided it’s really important to postpone,” said Elicker.

Elicker added that while the city is monitoring changes to the coronavirus situation multiple times a day, it’s currently difficult to say with any certainty when the parade will be held.

Gov urging cities to consider canceling parades thie weekend. — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) March 9, 2020

This after Governor Ned Lamont urged city leaders to cancel big events and parades because of the coronavirus. The first Connecticut resident was diagnosed with the disease over the weekend.

According to parade officials, the parade is the largest single-day spectator event in the state.