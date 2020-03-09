Breaking News
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to coronavirus concerns

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The parade was scheduled for this coming Sunday, March 15 but has been postponed, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

“We have obviously a lot of concerns about this community spread of Covid-19, and since there are so many thousands of people coming from all around the state and beyond the state, and also there’s many first responders who have to be at the parade, we felt like the risks outweigh the benefits and we decided it’s really important to postpone,” said Elicker.

Elicker added that while the city is monitoring changes to the coronavirus situation multiple times a day, it’s currently difficult to say with any certainty when the parade will be held.

Related: State receives 2nd kit to test for coronavirus; Calls for travel restrictions on state employees, students

This after Governor Ned Lamont urged city leaders to cancel big events and parades because of the coronavirus. The first Connecticut resident was diagnosed with the disease over the weekend.

According to parade officials, the parade is the largest single-day spectator event in the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Yale taking coronavirus precautionary measures with events expected to have large crowds

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale taking coronavirus precautionary measures with events expected to have large crowds"

Wallingford school conducts cleaning after employee’s family member treated by doctor with coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallingford school conducts cleaning after employee’s family member treated by doctor with coronavirus"

Connecticut Police Academy hosting Women in Policing forum in Meriden

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut Police Academy hosting Women in Policing forum in Meriden"

Derby fire department investigating deadly crash on Roosevelt Drive that set car ablaze

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Derby fire department investigating deadly crash on Roosevelt Drive that set car ablaze"

Woman dies after pedestrian accident on Frontage Road in East Haven, police investigating

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman dies after pedestrian accident on Frontage Road in East Haven, police investigating"

News 8's Rich Graziano receives Dinnan award at Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Ball

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "News 8's Rich Graziano receives Dinnan award at Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Ball"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss