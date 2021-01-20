Griffin Health expanding COVID-19 vaccine distribution infrastructure to accommodate group 1B

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — With more people now eligible for the Covid vaccine, healthcare organizations are expanding their vaccine distribution infrastructure.

Since December, Griffin Health had only been doing vaccinations at Griffin Hospital in Derby. That was for tier 1A recipients, which were healthcare workers and first responders. Now, more and more people are becoming eligible for the vaccine.

“Well, I am of the right age, 79, and my daughter is an LPN, and she advised me to get it because she’s gotten this shot already,” said Shelton resident Beverly Rosner, right after she got her first dose.

To accommodate all those extra people, Griffin decided to expand to an office building in Shelton.

The space went from empty to a bustling vaccination center in two weeks. One room for registering patients is brand new as of Wednesday.

“That work started last night at 6, and we had a team of people here,” said Griffin Health President & CEO Patrick Charmel. “Outside contractors and our own engineering staff and transformed that space by 1 a.m. this morning.”

Now that anyone 75 and older can get the vaccine, Griffin also expanded the ways folks can sign up. There are three ways.

“They can either go through the VAM system, or they can go through 211, or our call center at Griffin is doing outreach calls, and so we had to work out a process for those different kinds of appointments,” Charmel explained.

The CEO says Griffin is getting enough vaccine from the state to keep vaccinating a thousand people a day at the Shelton location. People who are already feeling better about their future.

“I want to be safe and healthy and survive,” said Breta Adams of Milford, just after getting her first dose. “I want to protect my family and friends.”

There are still appointments available, although they are filling up fast. You can dial 2-1-1, or you can self-register on the state Department of Public Health’s website.