Grocers take steps to protect workers, customers from coronavirus

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Everyone has to eat, so how do you socially distance in a crowded grocery store? These days, grocers are taking new steps to help protect workers and customers.

“Because of the abnormally increased sales, it’s been tough to keep the shelves full and make sure that we can offer everything to our customers,” said Jamie Distefano, VP, Stew Leonard’s.

Stew Leonard’s in Newington is one of several Connecticut grocers adjusting the way cashiers and customers interact during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ve actually installed plexiglass at the registers to kind of help distance the customers from our cashiers,” said Distefano.

A large piece of plexiglass is being installed at each cash register. It’s a move Stop & Shop and other chains are doing as well.

“While customers are going about their business, workers are actually in the back cutting the plexiglass and installing it on every other cash register.

“While the cashiers are working on one register, we’ll install the plexi on the other register and then we’ll switch them over to the ones that are installed,” said Distefano.

The cutting and drilling is all being done in the back of the store.

After the first few days of the pandemic, Stew’s like other grocers, has had to adjust to increased sales and work with vendors to keep shelves stocked

They’ve also stepped up their cleaning schedule, doing routine disinfecting every two hours.

And shoppers say they appreciate the effort because leaving the house amid a global pandemic is terrifying enough.

“Well it makes you feel better, a little bit safer. And you just want to hurry up and get in and get out,” said Viola Carr, Southington.