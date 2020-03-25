Groton Public Schools prepared for distance learning thanks to early planning amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Statewide school systems are adapting to ‘distance learning’ during the coronavirus outbreak. Groton Public Schools has not missed a beat thanks to planning back in early March.

Over the weekend, a plan was quickly executed to get all 4,500 students the computers they needed before Governor Ned Lamont’s closures took effect.

It’s so amazing to me; the parents could not be more appreciate, and when I mentioned that by Monday we couldn’t get all these computers out alone, all the principals said ‘fine we’re coming in on Sunday.’ They got their staff, we got some parent-volunteers, and we were able to get the entire system, virtually every student now has an internet device.

– Dr. Micheal Graner, Groton Superintendent of Schools

Groton students have not missed a day of school work during the outbreak. Attendance is taken daily and report cards are going to go out as scheduled Friday.

Teachers are also busy with tutorials and learning how to do all of their instructing virtually.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Groton Public Schools prepared for distance learning thanks to early planning

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Groton Public Schools prepared for distance learning thanks to early planning"

CT shoreline seafood markets see drop in demand, prices during coronavirus crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT shoreline seafood markets see drop in demand, prices during coronavirus crisis"

Stop & Shop, Mohegan Sun, more donate food during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stop & Shop, Mohegan Sun, more donate food during coronavirus outbreak"

Genysis Diagnostics first lab to perform coronavirus tests in CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Genysis Diagnostics first lab to perform coronavirus tests in CT"

How Coronavirus is impacting families hit hard by casino closures

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How Coronavirus is impacting families hit hard by casino closures"

1st Coronavirus Case in New London County

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1st Coronavirus Case in New London County"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss