Groton Public Schools prepared for distance learning thanks to early planning amid coronavirus outbreak

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Statewide school systems are adapting to ‘distance learning’ during the coronavirus outbreak. Groton Public Schools has not missed a beat thanks to planning back in early March.

Over the weekend, a plan was quickly executed to get all 4,500 students the computers they needed before Governor Ned Lamont’s closures took effect.

It’s so amazing to me; the parents could not be more appreciate, and when I mentioned that by Monday we couldn’t get all these computers out alone, all the principals said ‘fine we’re coming in on Sunday.’ They got their staff, we got some parent-volunteers, and we were able to get the entire system, virtually every student now has an internet device. – Dr. Micheal Graner, Groton Superintendent of Schools

Groton students have not missed a day of school work during the outbreak. Attendance is taken daily and report cards are going to go out as scheduled Friday.

Teachers are also busy with tutorials and learning how to do all of their instructing virtually.