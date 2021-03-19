Group of local doctors working to stop spread of misinformation about COVID-19 on social media

(WTNH) — As we try and stop the spread of the coronavirus, social media platforms are trying to stop the spread of misinformation designed to undermine trust in the vaccines.

The World Health Organization supports achieving herd immunity through vaccination. Herd immunity is the indirect protection from an infectious disease, like COVID-19.

That is why it’s so important to get as many people as possible vaccinated. So, to try and combat the doubt some people still have, Connecticut physcians joined forces with primary care physcians from across the country in a viral video iniative.

“In some ways, kind of telling our community that it’s time to do your part. Get involved. Be a part of this movement because if we don’t have everybody on board with it, we won’t get that herd immunity that we need,” Dr. Catherine Holmes. “This is a nationwide, and a global problem yes, we’re coming together as a community locally, but also globally as well..”

According to the Associated Press, since February of 2020, YouTube has removed over 800,000 videos related to dangerous or misleading coronavirus information.