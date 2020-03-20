Guilford company works around the clock to make ventilators for coronavirus patients

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A coronavirus-related concern is the number of available ventilators for patients. A company in Guilford is now working around the clock to make them.

“So this is the newest product the TV 100 and it’s the one that’s in the most demand,” said Dean Bennett, III.

Dean Bennett, III has had to ramp up operations at Bio-Med Devices during the past month.

“Over here we’re actually building up TV 100s and testing them,” said Bennett.

Employees are now working overtime, seven days a week to meet a growing and global demand for these ventilators needed in this coronavirus crisis.

“We can configure it and it will do pediatrics through adults which is what they’re really looking for these days,” said Bennett.

Demand is so high they may run out of raw materials to build the portable life saving machines which help those who can’t breathe on their own.

“For this particular device, we’d order enough to build 500. If we’d known this was coming we would have ordered enough to build 5,000,” said Bennett.

The Guilford company also makes air-oxygen blenders…

“They’re able to breath but it actually gives them a high flow therapy of certain oxygen percentage.”

…and the demand for these is even higher.

“Typically we’ll build 20,000 in a year and we had one customer ask for 20,000,” said Bennett.

Bio-Med also assembles and supplies the accessories which go with the equipment. This tubing here is used as an interface between the machine and the patient.

“Got a call from the White House COVID team yesterday to see what we could do and what they could do to help with our suppliers,” said Bennett.

“Twenty-two years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Keith Wilson, Service Manager, Bio-Med Devices.

Because the ventilators need to be calibrated just right and tested for 24 hours straight the company can’t keep up with overseas orders let alone the new demand closer to home.

“We prefer at this point to try to keep a lot of them in the U.S.” said Bennett.