Guilford scientist unveils his company’s rapid at-home COVID-19 test

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford scientist Dr. Jonathan Rothberg unveiled his new, at-home rapid COVID-19 test called Detect at a kick-off event at his company’s headquarters on Friday.

“It’s the world’s first high-sensitivity, accurate, test for COVID,” explained Rothberg about his $49 Detect test that recently received emergency use authorization by the FDA.

Rothberg said he has put the power of a lab test into an affordable home test —Something he and his team set out to do early in the pandemic.

Rothberg explained that his at-home rapid PCR nasal swab test is superior to antigen tests, and it does not require a $50,000 lab machine to read results. It is reported to be 97% accurate without false positives and returns results in one hour.

“The beautiful thing about our test would be that you could detect it a few days before you could transmit it. You could isolate and keep the people you love safe,” Rothberg said.

His Detect team even created its own supply chain to be able to make millions of Detect tests a month, successfully. They received $8.1 million in funding from the NIH to be able to scale up so fast and so large.

“This is going to keep our kids in school, this is going to keep our businesses open, this is how we get back to normal,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Today, I’ll meet with Pfizer, and we’ve got the therapeutics.”

Lamont said new developments like early, rapid tests and pills that treat COVID-19 could change the future of the pandemic.