Guilford scientist’s timely, inexpensive home COVID-19 test now in trials

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Frustrated at the turnaround time and availability for COVID-19 testing, Dr. Jeffrey Rothberg, of Guilford, decided to, as he’s done before, take the future into his own hands. He challenged his team at Homodeus to quickly make a reliable home testing kit.

“I really wanted to empower the individual, and I wanted to empower everybody I love to just be able to test themselves,” says Rothberg, who is no stranger to scientific breakthroughs.

In 2015 he was awarded the nation’s highest scientific award, the National Medal of Technology and Innovation from President Obama. Rothberg revolutionized gene sequencing, which is used to develop targeted therapies to fight diseases including cancer.

Until Homodeus created it’s Detect home COVID-19 test, laboratories were the only option.

“I said why don’t we do a test but get rid of the machines?”

That’s exactly what his team did. Their result was similar to what they did to revolutionize ultrasounds. They were able to put the mechanics of a large ultrasound machine onto a microchip making their Butterfly ultrasound hand-held devices available around the world, even in remote areas where healthcare is not widely available.

Rothberg and his team worked to make their COVID-19 tests portable.

“In that cap is that magic enzyme, which is a molecular machine, which is programmed to just find COVID signature,” he says.

“We’ve taken a laboratory machine and we’ve put that into this little white tablet. This tablet can take a sample from your nose and amplify the genetic material for COVID,” Rothberg explains.

With a shortage of swabs they chose find their own factory to manufacture them in and went with shorter swabs that just take genetic material from the bottom of a person’s nose.

The test instructions involve a few steps and results can be seen in less than 30 minutes by using an app. A positive result is also sent to local health authorities.

“The great thing about this test anybody can use it. I’ll demonstrate it, it’s super low cost and as I’m speaking to you were making hundreds of thousands of the tests and were gearing up to do millions a month, and then ten million a month,” says Rothberg.

Clinical trials of the test are on track to start in August at locations including Yale University. If it is proven to meet FDA standards the team at Homodeus hopes to roll out their tests in the early fall.

This is not Dr. Rothberg’s only attempt at conquering COVID-19. He has a pill that is also in trials that he says prevents the virus from entering human cells.

“A Gates Foundation study tested 13,000 compounds AI Therapeutics LAM 2 Apilimod, was the number one compound out of 13,000 tested and it stops the entry of the virus. You stop the virus from getting in the cell, you stop the virus,” says Rothberg.