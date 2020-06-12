Gyms and fitness centers getting ready to reopen for Phase Two

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Gyms across Connecticut are closed right now, but they will be allowed to open up this Wednesday as part of Phase Two. When they do, masks and social distancing will be key.

“A lot of things are what we’re used to doing in our daily norm,” said Jenn Kuehn of The Edge Fitness, speaking at the company’s club in Orange. “From going to the grocery store. We’re just taking those habits and those best practices and we’re bringing them into the club.”

Workers at The Edge are in socially distanced classes right now. But on Wednesday, the club will open, just with some changes. For instance, in the cardio area, every other machine is off-limits to spread people out. Fitness classes will have only half as many people as they used to.

“Again, social distancing, safety first,” Kuehn said. “Everything we’re doing is geared around safety first. So you’re going to see less people in the classes, less people in the clubs.”

Fewer people, but more cleaning. Everything gets a hospital-grade electrostatic cleaning every night, and that’s not all.

“We are cleaning between classes. Everything is getting cleaned 24/7,” said Kuehn. “In addition to that, our staff is cleaning, our cleaning company is cleaning.”

They know people want to get back into the gym. The important thing is to reassure everyone that they are safe coming back to the gym. The Edge has already opened up clubs in 3 other states, and they know that feeling starts with the workers.

“All the employees are getting their temperature checked prior to coming in,” Kuehn said. “Everyone is wearing a face covering or a mask upon entering the facility.”

Kuehn realizes it can be annoying to work out while wearing a mask, but it is necessary, just like everywhere else you go these days.

