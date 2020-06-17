Gyms, movie theaters see big changes for Wednesday’s reopening

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Among businesses reopening Wednesday are gyms and movie theaters.

Gymgoers may be surprised when they show up for their next workout.

“There is a microfiber towel and a spray bottle here, and everybody is going to get their own chalk bag to take home with them,” said Erik Castiglione of Viking Athletics in West Hartford. “In between classes, we have a big pump sprayer so we can spray down the entire area.”

People must also wear a mask while working out within 6 feet of someone else.

“We have capped classes at 10,” Castiglione said. “We have mapped out 10×10 areas, there are 10 of them, and each one is 6 feet apart, and as long as everyone stays in the center of their squares, they are about 16 feet apart, so we’re meeting that requirement.”

Phase 2 also includes movie theaters, bowling alleys and amusement parks. For theaters, groups must be kept at least 6 feet apart or provide plexiglass dividers. Theaters also have to get rid of all self-serve and have a one-way flow whenever possible.

Some said they’re excited about indoor dining, but indoor movie theaters, it might be one of the last things they visit.

“I’m going to keep things outdoors for now,” said West Hartford resident Jim Greenwood. “I will feel a little bit more comfortable.”

“If they space out the movies far enough, and they space you out at least a seat or two away and you’re with your own group, it’s fine,” said Bill Kane.

Governor Ned Lamont said with Phase 2, about 95% of Connecticut will be back open, but it doesn’t come without a stern warning.

“We can’t let our guard down in regards to these mitigation measures, or otherwise, we will jeopardize our reopening, and we don’t want to go back to where we were in March and April,” said Commissioner David Lehman.